Buckshaw Village’s Popular Walk & Talk group celebrates its first birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buckshaw Village’s hugely popular Walk & Talk group celebrated its 1st Birthday this week and we caught up with the team to find out what Walk & Talk is all about.

One year ago, a single post on social media by Buckshaw Village resident and curate of Buckshaw Village Church, Rev Stuart Longworth started a chain of events that resulted the formation of Buckshaw Village Walk & Talk, a free community group who meet every Wednesday evening and walk around the beautiful paths and pavements of Buckshaw Village

Rev Stuart explains "Last year I realised that I was getting to an age where, although life was busy with work, church and family commitments, I was missing interactions with other people and wasn't getting out enough and exercising in the fresh air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking to others it soon became apparent that I was far from alone in feeling like this, and so I simply asked on Facebook if anyone wanted to go for a walk.

Buckshaw Village Walk and Talk members heading off on their Birthday Walk

As curate of Buckshaw Village Church, I've always had a real passion for the community that I serve, and when we saw there was a real need in so many for friendship, support and often someone to listen, it was obvious that Buckshaw Village Walk & Talk was something that could help.

We now have a large group of walkers every Wednesday evening and a popular Facebook group where people can keep in touch with all we do.

Our free Wednesday Evening Walks are only an hour, and are suitable for all. Paths and pavements of Buckshaw Village are accessible to pushchairs and wheelchairs, and we walk at a lesurely pace so no one feels left behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have walkers of all ages, the summer months, lighter evenings and school holidays bring out some younger ones, and we are dog friendly too!

The fact that we are very much multigenerational is such a joy, and we have a real community growing each week.

The walking group is facilitated by Buckshaw Village Church, there are no barriers to who can come along, everyone is welcome and we've found many member have appreciated an opportunity to talk, to meet new people and get support should any be needed.

Our first birthday was marked by a “Walk & Talk and Picnic Too” A large group walked an hour to Cuerden Valley picnic area where we shared food and an amazing Birthday Cake, before walking back to Buckshaw Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are always encouraging others to come and join our Wednesday evening walks. We meet every Wednesday at Buckshaw Village community centre, Unity Place (opposite the doctors) from 7:15pm for a prompt 7:30pm start. No special equipment is necessary, just comfy shoes or trainers and weather appropriate clothes! We then simply Walk and Talk!

The last 12 months have been amazing, recognising a need within the community and helping meet that need has been a real joy.

If you are reading this and think, yes I need to make an effort and get out and meet new people, come along, you’ll find so many others that were feeling the same way and started coming to Walk and Talk”