Britain’s Got Talent star joins Woodlands Animal Sanctuary to open new Chorley Hub

A West Lancashire animal charity is set to open a Community Hub in Chorley this Saturday, with Britain’s Got Talent star Steve Royle joining as special guest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodlands Animal Sanctuary have secured premises on Market Street – offering a lifeline to families struggling to care for their pets during the ongoing Cost of Living Crisis.

The Hub will feature a pet food bank, affordable preloved goods and animal welfare education, with all proceeds going directly to the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of vulnerable and neglected animals throughout Lancashire and Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year, 90% of the animals we’ve rescued have been surrendered due to owners' financial difficulties,” revealed Vickie Blackburn, Founding Trustee of Woodlands Animal Sanctuary.

Final preparations are under way ahead of the official opening of Woodlands Animal Sanctuary Community Hub on Market Street, Chorley. Photo: Woodlands Animal Sanctuary

“We're seeing heartbreaking cases daily – families forced to choose between feeding themselves or their pets. This Hub isn't just about selling second-hand goods; it's also about keeping families together and preventing the trauma of pets being abandoned because their owners can't afford basic care.”

Following the overwhelming support for their Skelmersdale Hub, which opened less than a year ago, Vickie said the Sanctuary selected Chorley for their second shop due to strong local ties: “Chorley has given us so much over the years through trustees, volunteers and supporters. Now, we can give something back. When we heard the RSPCA shop was closing, we knew we had to step in. It made perfect sense for us to continue their mission and fill that gap with a local independent animal rescue charity.”

The only multispecies rescue centre in West Lancashire, Woodlands currently cares for more than 100 animals – including donkeys, horses, goats, cats and wildfowl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research by the charity shows that eight out of 10 volunteers report that working with rescued animals significantly improves their mental health, builds social connections, and helps overcome anxiety or depression.

Merlin the miniature pony will be one of several animals making educational visits to the Community Hub. Photo: Woodlands Animal Sanctuary

Now marking its 20th anniversary, the Sanctuary – founded in 2005 by Vickie’s mother Jacqui – sees its Community Hubs as a vital way to support both animal and human welfare.

“Community Hubs have been a truly transformative addition to what we offer,” said Vickie. “It is my greatest hope that Chorley will embrace this one – not only for the chance to meet some of our best-loved rescue animals, but also for the wide range of fairly-priced clothes, toys, books, furniture and vintage goods available.”

The official opening at 10am on Saturday, 6 September will feature animal appearances, with Britain's Got Talent comedian and juggler Steve Royle cutting the ribbon alongside other special guests.