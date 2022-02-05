Eldon Primary School host a storytelling around the campfire event with National Literacy Hero Richard O'Neill.

On Wednesday, (February 2), Eldon Primary School was visited by National Literacy Hero Richard O'Neil to celebrate National Storytelling Week.

As well as visiting the school during the day, after school, a storytelling event was held around the campfire at Eldon's The Burrow, with all the children and their families being invited.

Headteacher of Eldon Primary Scholl, Azra Butt said: "One of the mantra's at Eldon is reading, reading and more reading, and nationally acclaimed storyteller Richard O'Neil mesmerised the children, staff and Governors with his amazing storytelling!

"During the day he announced Eldon's Reading Voice Class Winners and then went onto tell the most amazing stories to each of our classes. The children listened and laughed to their hearts content! They have been inspired to tell their own stories too.

"After school, our families joined us for storytelling around a live campfire! Eldon's The Burrow was a fabulous setting for this real live experience, and the atmosphere was amazing.

"Our children have developed a real thirst for reading and are honing their skills as we speak!"

Richard will be returning to the school for National World Book Day next month, to continue inspiring the children with stories.

You can see the images from the captivating storytelling event below.

