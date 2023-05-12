10 Dogs by Emily Gravett

Age 3 plus:

10 Dogs

Emily Gravett

Ten dogs + ten sausages = chaos, comedy and lots of crazy canine capers!

Revel in the colourful and endearing delights of a spectacular new picture book from artistic genius and twice CILIP Kate Greenaway award-winning artist Emily Gravett. Written and illustrated with flair, affection and a freewheeling sense of fun which tumbles out of every page, 10 Dogs is the adorable companion to Gravett’s fabulously feline picture book 10 Cats.

When ten dogs discover ten sausages sitting on the table, every dog licks their lips and tries to grab the string of sausages for themselves. Soon nine dogs all have sausages... and just one doesn’t!

Bursting with energy and joie de vivre, this is a story that will have little ones counting their way through the pages whilst exploring numbers one up to ten and ten going down to zero, several basic concepts like half, all, more, less along the way... and enjoying the antics of a cast of daffy dogs!

Ideal for reading aloud, and with a simple but imaginative and educational text, and a stunning gallery of dogs that will have all the family barking mad with joy, 10 Dogs is a feast of counting, colour, comic detail and cute canines. The perfect gift for your own little pups!

(Two Hoots, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Selfish Giant

Written by Oscar Wilde and illustrated by Ritva Voutila

Young readers will be swept away by Finnish-born Ritva Voutila’s amazing artwork as she breathes new life and exquisite beauty into Oscar Wilde’s classic fairy tale of love and forgiveness first published in 1888.

The Selfish Giant has become one of the world’s best-loved stories and as testament to its eternal popularity, the cautionary tale has been adapted into various other forms of art such as opera, music, ballet and film.

Voutila, who now lives in Australia, has illustrated more than 50 books for children and her artwork is held in collections worldwide. But Wilde’s story holds a special place in her heart as the first piece of literature she read in the English language when she was at school.

The children always played in the Giant’s garden, but when he returned after years away, he said, ‘What are you doing here?’ and the children fled. ‘My own garden is my own garden,’ said the Giant; ‘anyone can understand that, and I will allow nobody to play in it but myself.’ But when Winter comes now, it never leaves. Spring and Summer won’t come because the Giant is too selfish… until the power of love brings back Spring and joy into the Giant’s garden... and into his once empty heart. Wilde’s moving story remains one of the most beautiful stories in the English language.

The large, intricate oil paintings by produced by Voutila for the book took more than a year to complete and the result is pages of stunning artwork, full of breathtaking atmospherics, intricate detail, and enthralling characters, all rendered in a stunning palette of rich intensity and colour.

A book to return to time and time again, and a joy for the whole family to treasure.

(Allen & Unwin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Sun and the Star

Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro

Fans of outstanding US author Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians five-novel fantasy series will be over the moon and out of this world when they get their hands on this thrilling companion novel starring demigods Nico di Angelo and Will Solace.

For those yet to be initiated into this bestselling phenomenon, the novels are set in a world with the Greek gods in the 21st century, and follow the protagonist Percy Jackson, a young demigod who must prevent the Titans, led by Kronos (Cronus), from destroying the world.

This gripping standalone adventure has been written in an exciting collaboration between Riordan and award-winning author Mark Oshiro and sees Nico and Will endure the terrors of Tartarus in their attempt to rescue an old friend.

Nico di Angelo is pretty familiar with the realms of death, being the son of Hades and all. So when a desperate voice starts plaguing his dreams, Nico is convinced it’s coming from the Underworld and belongs to an old friend... a reformed Titan called Bob. Then an ominous prophecy leaves Nico in no doubt... Bob needs his help and Nico must rescue him.

Of course Nico’s boyfriend, Will Solace, the son of Apollo (the god of light) insists on joining the quest too. But can Will, a being made of light, survive in the darkest part of the world and what does the prophecy mean when it says that Nico will have to leave something of equal value behind? As Nico faces demons both internal and external, his relationship with Will is tested to its very core. Can love find its way... even through the depths of hell?

With love shining brightly even in the darkest of times, an enthralling mission into the most dangerous regions of Hades, and a fascinating, in-depth exploration of two of the novel series’ favourite characters to enjoy, this is a memorable and heartwarming addition to the world of Percy Jackson.

(Puffin, hardback, £16.99)

Age 8 plus:

Amari and the Great Game

B.B. Alston

Feel the magic and get lost in a super-sizzling supernatural world as B.B. Alston returns with the second book in his fantastic Supernatural Investigations trilogy and the sequel to Amari and the Night Brothers which is soon to be a major movie starring Marsai Martin. Featuring the feisty, fearless Amari Peters – a heroic black girl with magic at her fingertips – this epic new adventure packs in thrilling action and some wonderful, warm-hearted friendships. After finding her brother Quinton and saving the entire supernatural world, Amari is convinced that her first full summer as a Junior Agent with the Bureau of Supernatural Affairs will be a breeze. But between the fearsome new Head Minister’s strict anti-magician agenda, fierce Junior Agent rivalries, and Quinton’s curse steadily worsening, Amari’s plate is full. So when the secretive League of Magicians offers her a chance to stand up for magiciankind as its new leader, she declines. She’s got enough to worry about! But her refusal allows someone else to step forward, a magician with dangerous plans for the League. This challenge sparks the start of the Great Game, a competition to decide who will become the Night Brothers’ successor and determine the future of magiciankind. This mesmerising, magical and imaginative adventure possesses everything young readers love… breathtaking action, surprises at every turn of the page, humour, and a courageous heroine they will take to their hearts. Great stuff!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Small Bites Back

Hannah Moffatt

Being a small boy in a world of giants can cause some BIG problems... and no problem seems bigger than the Vampire mountains!

There are plenty of outsized laughs to enjoy – and lots of beautiful moments to hug to your heart – in the second fabulous comic novel from Hannah Moffatt, creative director at a language and behavioural science consultancy.

Harnessing her knowledge, imagination and empathy, Moffatt follows up her brilliant debut novel Small! with a brilliant sequel that brings us a truly daffy and delightful tall tale full of weird and wacky characters that include werewolves, tooth fairies... and vampires!

In Small! Harvey’s mum packed him off to Madame Bogbrush’s School for Gifted Giants (even though Harvey is not a giant but a ten-year-old boy on stilts) but now we follow Harvey and his friend Walloping Toenail into the Vampire mountains as they try to work out what made the Never-Ending Contracts never-ending and tied Norma Enormous and the Skelephant to the Unspeakable Circus. Something has bitten the contracts. Could it be something with never-ending venom? As the new Chosen One, Harvey thinks it’s his job to find out. Viscount Bloodsucker, head of the school for vampire dentists (polish up your fangs!) promises to help. But Harvey will have to move fast because the Unspeakable Circus is on his tail, and Mistress Ring has a great idea for a new act... feeding a Small to the zombie lions!

With themes of friendship, loyalty and mutual support explored, and the brilliant illustrations of Rory Walker to bring Harvey and his world to life, this clever, creative book is fun from first to last, and comes with a warm and genuine giant-sized heart that will appeal to readers young and old.

(Everything with Words, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Sherlock Bones and the Mystery of the Vanishing Magician

Tim Collins and John Bigwood

It might all be elementary for super-sleuth Sherlock Bones but he is still going to need some help to crack his latest mind-bending case! Put on your thinking caps and sharpen your pencils for the third book in a fantastically fun interactive fiction series starring two crime-fighting (animal!) heroes. This thrilling Sherlock Bones adventure series is the work of award-winning children’s author Tim Collins and illustrator and graphic designer John Bigwood. Each one comes loaded with puzzle games, including conundrums, number puzzles, search-and-find challenges, spot-the-difference and shadow matching, all cleverly woven into the action so that readers feel part of the exciting detective plot starring Sherlock Bones and his trusty sidekick Dr Jane Catson. In this latest sleuthing case, featuring Bigwood’s brilliant artwork, the dynamic duo are on a train bound for Paris when another passenger, a famous magician, vanishes in the middle of the night. Catson is convinced of foul play but none of the other passengers seem to know anything about the magician. Was he on the train at all? And how is his disappearance connected with a fiendish plot to steal the world’s most famous painting, the Mona Lemur? Bones and Catson are up against it to reach Paris and solve the mystery before it’s too late. This brilliantly funny and clever new mystery features 28 puzzles – including search games, mazes and maths conundrums – that are threaded into the action in a thrilling story told across fourteen chapters. Hours of fun for budding young sleuths!

(Buster Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 6 plus:

Growing Up: An Inclusive Guide to Puberty and Your Changing Body

Rachel Greener and Clare Owen

For a young child, it’s hard to imagine that every single adult (even their own parents!) was once a child!

If your youngsters are starting to get curious about how adults get from being a child to being an a grown-up, children’s publisher Nosy Crow have created this modern and inclusive guide to help them understand that inevitable journey.

Growing up is a natural part of life and children will, at some point, need to understand the different ways their body may change as they grow older. While puberty happens to everyone, every child’s journey from childhood to adulthood will be as unique as they are.

In this honest, accessible illustrated guide – written by books editor Rachel Greener and sensitively illustrated by Clare Owen – young readers can find out exactly what may happen as they grow from being a child to becoming a grown-up.

From getting taller and discovering hair growing in new places to developing breasts, experiencing periods or having wet dreams, this book provides the perfect stepping stone for parents and carers to have an open conversation about what it really means for a child to be growing up.

Working closely with a leading national LGBT organisation, as well as a biology specialist and an equality, diversity and inclusivity consultant, Growing Up covers everything from biological sex and gender identity to physical changes and emotional development, including sections on friendships, emotional health, consent, creating and respecting boundaries, and online safety.

Written in friendly and accessible language that can be shared with a child or read independently, Growing Up also includes a further reading section and glossary to answer more complex questions, and signposts where young readers can find help from trusted sources outside of the home or school environment.

An invaluable book of answers for every body...

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

I’m Not Scared: A Big Hedgehog and Little Hedgehog Adventure

Britta Teckentrup

Prickle and tickle your youngsters into an enchanting and reassuring story which helps them to navigate a path through their childhood fears.

I’m Not Scared is the second adorable Big Hedgehog and Little Hedgehog adventure from award-winning illustrator Britta Teckentrup and – with its gentle, wind-down story and a gallery of gloriously atmospheric illustrations covering dawn to dusk – is guaranteed to tenderly guide your little ones into the land of sleep.

From dark basements to deserted streets, swooping birds to cars’ glaring headlights, and menacing foxes to friendly cats, the two hedgehog friends spend a day and evening facing up to things that are both frightening and harmless. And as they walk through their neighbourhood, they talk casually about their fears and strategies for dealing with them – whistling, holding hands, counting, being still, and accepting kindness.

The lovable and relatable Big Hedgehog and Little Hedgehog are just two of German-born Teckentrup’s many marvellous characters who embody human emotions that young readers can recognise and easily understand.

In her trademark style, Teckentrup’s stunning illustrations capture the lush range of colours and textures in nature, while her warm and reflective story offers valuable skills to help youngsters identify and deal with the things that make us scared. Picture – and word – perfect reading for bedtime!

(Prestel, hardback, £10.99)

Age 3 plus:

Mavis the Bravest

Lu Fraser and Sarah Warburton

Mavis the chicken is too scared to leave the barn and discover the wonderful world waiting outside... will she be brave enough to rescue her friend from a thief? Award-winning writer Lu Fraser, an exciting new voice in children’s picture books, and illustrator Sarah Warburton – the creative duo who bought us One Camel Called Doug – work their special magic again on a crazy chicken caper that is perfect for wind-down reading at bedtime. Mavis is not like her adventurous friend Marge. Mavis is a chicken who finds EVERYTHING scary (night-time and daytime and anything hairy!) So when the slumbering peace of their cosy barn is disturbed by someone trying to steal their friend Sandra the sheep, will Mavis be able to find her bright spark of braveness and save Sandra? This warmly reassuring, rhyming and irresistible story is full of comedy and chaos but also reminds young readers that we all have a bright spark of braveness in us... we just need something or someone to help us discover it. A delight to read out loud and packed with Warburton’s rich, colourful and characterful illustrations, this is the perfect picture book partnership!

(Simon & Schuster, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

Does a Monkey Get Grumpy?: Animals have feelings, just like you!

Moira Butterfield and Adam Ming

When you’re down and feeling grumpy, take comfort from a monkey... because monkeys get grumpy too! Author Moira Butterfield and illustrator Adam Ming put animals at the heart of their fun and fact-filled picture book which helps youngsters understand – and cope with – their emotions. This charmingly illustrated and cleverly created book identifies a range of familiar emotions and then lets youngsters explore the very same feelings as they are experienced by a cast of adorable animals. Do horses feel happy and can geese get glum? With a different emotion on each spread, this funny and moving book takes a look at feelings such as sad, happy, grumpy, excited, scared, playful, lonely and kind. Children will love making connections between their own feelings and their favourite animals, including elephants, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, monkeys, deer and horses. With Butterfield’s short, rhythmic text and Ming’s bold, colourful and playful illustrations, Does a Monkey Get Grumpy? – the first in a series of books relating human behaviour to animals – delivers a host of humorous facts and lovable animal characters, help children identify basic, normal feelings, introduces ideas of empathy and animal welfare, and is the perfect, wind-down book at bedtime

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Holey Moley

Bethan Clarke and Anders Frang

I am a mole and I live in a...?! Get ready to have your brain befuddled and your funny bone tickled as exciting debut author Bethan Clarke and rising star illustrator Anders Frang from Denmark combine their creative talents on an outrageously anarchic picture book. Holey Moley will have young readers giggling and guessing as rhymes and wordplay put the comedy and complexity of language at centre stage. Gus the Goat loves guessing, and (rather irritatingly) interrupting ... oh, and he also loves rhyming. So, when he meets Mavis Mole, he can’t stop himself trying to guess where she lives. Is it in a hole? In a bowl? In a sausage roll? No, not quite... and will Mole EVER get a word in edgeways? If silliness wins prizes from young readers, then this wonderfully nonsensical story is topping the shortlist as Clarke blends her rollicking rhyming skills with the deadpan humour of Frang’s stylish, contemporary illustrations. Perfectly created to inspire a love of language, nonsense and puns, and with a delightful final twist at the end, this is a story to share and enjoy time and time again.

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Everything Possible

Fred Small and Alison Brown

Forty years after American singer-songwriter, activist and Unitarian Universalist minister Fred Small wrote the inspirational lyrics to the iconic folk song Everything Possible, illustrator Alison Brown has harnessed both his words and the message for a stunning picture book. Small’s song became an anthem for generations and was recorded and made famous by the gay male cappella group the Flirtations, travelling around the world with its resonant message. With a joyful and inclusive lullaby about love, acceptance and following your heart, and a gallery of bold and beautiful illustrations, this gorgeous new book celebrates the fact that every child is unique and their future filled with possibilities. Strong and bold, or quiet and kind, children are firmly in the frame every as they are gently encouraged to dream their own dream and choose their own path, wherever it may take them. Perfectly reflecting Small’s passionate advocacy for equality, inclusion and environmental justice, Everything Possible is an inspiring and uplifting picture book for children everywhere and includes a free ‘Stories Aloud’ audio recording with revised lyrics. Simply scan the QR code at the end of the story to hear the song.

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

50 Words About Nature: Animals

Lily Holland and Debbie Powell

There’s discovery and (don’t whisper it too loudly!) learning written all over a brilliant and ambitious new series from the clever book boffins at Oxford University Press! 50 Words About Nature includes four sparkling little books introducing first words on nature, and has been written by early years professional, Lily Holland, who is passionate about being out in nature with children. Each title introduces pre-schoolers to new and challenging words, as well as more familiar ones, alongside simple, easy-to-understand explanations and the enchanting, full-colour artwork of illustrator Debbie Powell. In the first title, Animals, youngsters meet dolphins, gorillas, alligators, tigers, deer and lots of other fascinating creatures, as well as some interesting words to describe them! This little book on animals is part of a series of four titles introducing first words on nature, including new and challenging words, as well as familiar ones. And in the second book, Bugs, little ones can discover spiders, butterflies, beetles, scorpions, fireflies, millipedes and a host of other intriguing insects. With a note to grown-ups to encourage talking about the different creatures, a pronunciation guide for tricky terminology, and a few simple questions to set young brains in motion, these books are the perfect teaching tools at home, nursery or school.

(Oxford University Press, hardback, £5.99 each)

Age 2 plus:

I Just Ate My Friend

Heidi McKinnon

What happens when you eat your best friend? Turn the pages of this delightfully quirky picture book from Melbourne-based debut author and illustrator Heidi McKinnon and revel in the hidden messages just waiting to pounce on your mischievous little readers. I just ate my friend, says a strange little character with the biggest eyes and the widest mouth. His friend was a good friend, he tells us, but now he’s gone. Would you be this strange creature’s friend? McKinnon’s simple but effective cautionary tale about the search for friendship and belonging will have youngsters giggling and sniggering as enjoy the laughs along the way... But there’s a darkly humorous sting in the tale that might just remind them that being too impulsive can have disastrous results. Guaranteed to be returned to time and time again by popular request!

(Allen & Unwin Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

From birth:

Don’t Mix Up My Puppy

Rosamund Lloyd and Spencer Wilson

Do you have a favourite puppy... and would you like to make your very own furry friends? Little ones will be sitting up and begging for more when they get their paws on this colourful and creative board book from Little Tiger Press. With its chunky pages full of Spencer Wilson’s big, bold illustrations, this gorgeous mix-and-match book lets babies and toddlers spin the wheel and find a tail for each of the puppies. The built-in wheel contains different touch-and-feel panels for little hands to explore and is perfect for developing hand-eye coordination. With five options to choose from, and the fun of spinning the wheel, this doggie delight is guaranteed to be a hands-on winner!