'Bob Dylan' comes to Burnley for sell out gig at The Landmark

The music of Bob Dylan was celebrated at a special sell-out concert at The Landmark in Burnley on Saturday 22nd March.

Performed by The Zimmermen, those attending enjoyed a night filled with both iconic songs and deeper cuts, all brought to life by six very talented musicians.

On what was a memorable night in East Lancashire, the rich variety of Dylan’s music was captured, including folk, blues, country, gospel, reggae, rock and more.

The event sold out weeks in advance and took place in The Landmark’s Great Hall, set in their beautiful Grade II listed building.

Visitors got to enjoy the world class facilities in the beautiful Grade II listed building

Heather McCarthy, Events and Business Administrator at The Landmark, said: “What an incredible evening we had in a packed-out Great Hall.

“The Zimmermen were fantastic, and it was great to welcome so many new people to our venue and we look forward to seeing them again in the future.”

The Zimmermen, said: “Wow, it really was a fabulous evening. What a beautiful space to play some music, we hope everyone enjoyed it.

“It’s a beautiful room, there’s a great bar which is well stocked… you name it, they’ve got it!”

The Zimmermen performed the music of Bob Dylan at a sell out concert at The Landmark in Burnley

Jennie Cook, who attended the event, said: “It was awesome. I'll definitely see them again. Also, what a lovely venue. I came over from Blackburn and I will certainly visit again.”

