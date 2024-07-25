Blind children can celebrate The Gruffalo’s 25th birthday with RSBC and Macmillan Children’s Books

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Society for Blind Children (RSBC) has teamed up with publisher Macmillan Children’s Books to host a special audio book session for blind and partially sighted children to join in the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the classic children’s book, The Gruffalo.

The Royal Society for Blind Children (RSBC) has teamed up with publisher Macmillan Children’s Books to host a special audio book session for blind and partially sighted children to join in the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the classic children’s book, The Gruffalo.

On Wednesday 21st August, the leading charity for vision impaired children and young people is dedicating its Audio Book Club to the much-loved story written by author Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. Held on Zoom, the session will accommodate up to 150 attendees and include listening to The Gruffalo audio book, read by renowned actor Imelda Staunton. Afterwards, children and their families will come together to discuss the book, talking about what makes this classic story so special and what it means to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone attending will receive a free digital copy of The Gruffalo audio book*. In addition, families with a child under 5 will be given a free sensory story guide with prop suggestions to make the story interactive and tactile, and the first 30 families with children under 5 to register will also be given a copy of The Gruffalo Touch and Feel Book.

Celebrating 25 years of The Gruffalo

Carla Rose-Hardman, RSBC services director, said: “We’re delighted to work with Macmillan Children’s Books to bring The Gruffalo’s story to children with vision impairment as part of the 25th birthday celebrations. Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s classic book is for everyone, no matter how old they are or the level of vision they have. We’ve made sure that there are a variety of options so that everyone can enjoy the Audio Book Session to the full.

“And our sensory story guide will give families tips and suggestions for everyday items to gather from around the house and garden that will really bring The Gruffalo to life for the under-5’s.”

Macmillan Children’s Books Managing Director Alison Ruane shares her thoughts on this exciting collaboration: “We are delighted to be partnering with RSBC as part of our mission to ensure all children can access and enjoy the much-loved story of The Gruffalo, as we celebrate 25 years since its first publication.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Register for the Gruffalo event at https://www.rsbc.org.uk/events/celebrate-the-gruffalo-with-us/

For more information on RSBC and its support for vision impaired children and young people visit www.rsbc.org.uk, telephone 020 3198 0225, or email [email protected]