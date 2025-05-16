A Day of Games in Nelson

A family-friendly event takes place Saturday 17th May as Nelson's residents are invited to explore games and play. Game The Change has been created by This Is Nelson, the Arts and Culture strand of the Nelson Town Deal, which is a partnership project with In-Situ, Super Slow Way, Building Bridges and Pendle Council.

Hosted at 3B Systems, The Technology Centre, Carr Rd, Nelson BB9 7JS, there is free entry 12noon-5pm for this unique and inspiring event celebrating games, creativity, and community-driven change.

This free, one-day gathering invites people of all ages to explore how games can spark meaningful conversations and imaginative futures. Developed in collaboration with artists, game designers, and local residents, the event offers a chance to play, connect, and reimagine Nelson together.

Highlights Include: Red Plenty Games – Cooperation Nelson Board Game where visitors can experience a powerful new board game that challenges players to collectively manage local resources—both real and imagined—to secure a brighter future for Nelson. Audiences can meet the creative strategy collective behind the game, play the game, learn about its development, and share feedback.

Andy Abbott developing Dreamwork: Pendle Video Game with local young people

Also on offer is Andy Abbott's Dreamwork: Pendle Video Game. Created through workshops with local young people, employers, and skills providers, this thought-provoking game blends imaginative storytelling with real-world insights to explore ambition, jobs, and the future of work. Attendees will have the opportunity to play the game and speak directly with the artist about its creation.

While the games are plated there will be live music and spoken-spoken word from Game_Program, Aaron Hipgrave Lewis, and Ajaz Qureshi.

Nelson residents are invited to engage in informal discussions with the friendly members of the This Is Nelson collective, plus local people who have become involved in the programme.

Please note that the venue is currently not wheelchair accessible, but upgrades are underway and full accessibility is expected from March 2026. If you would like to discuss your access needs, please contact [email protected].

For more information, visit www.in-situ.org.uk