End of a 52 year era as Amanda Jayne Boutique in Preston announces closure
A family-run clothing boutique which has provided a comforting shoulder to the people of Preston and further afield for over 50 years is to close. Amanda Jayne Boutique, 10 Hope Terrace, Preston, announced the news on Facebook that due to retirement they 'will be closing their doors in the near future'.
Florence Williams and her daughter Amanda Hodson, whom the shop is named after, have repeat customers coming in each week, and people in their 80s who have been coming here for over 50 years. The secret to the shop’s longevity is the personal touches in customer service and treating shoppers as their friends.
Amanda previously told the post: “We are dedicated to our customers and it’s like a big family. It’s like a home from home."
The post read: "DUE TO RETIREMENT.
"It is with such sadness that we will be closing our doors in the near future.
"Florence opened the door in 1972 52 years ago. Between the three of us - Florence Mandy & Gail We have been serving our wonderful loyal customers.
"Florence aged 82 and is due a well earned rest and is excited to spend her quality time with friends and family."
They added that daughter Mandy is also having some quality time out and that Gail is also now enjoying her retirement.
The post added that the shop had an 'Everything must go' sale on.