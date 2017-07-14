Search

Traffic problems after car overturns in Preesall

Traffic was backed up this evening after a car overturned.

The incident saw a black car on its roof at around 6pm in Preesall.

Traffic was moving slowly at the junction of Hall Gate Lane and Park Lane.

More details as we get them.