Two families fight to raise £50k to for two life-changing ops

Two families are set to fight side by side as they look to raise more than £50,000 for two life-changing operations.

Thomas Hudson, five, and Luke Carter, eight, both have cerebral palsy after being born prematurely but have been offered a once-in-a lifetime chance to improve their conditions.

The boys, who live only a mile apart in Cabus, north of Garstang, met by chance when attending appointments at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and after both boys were approved for SDR surgery, the families joined forces.

Thomas’ mum Jo Hudson said: “We know this is not a miracle cure. But it would be life-changing for Thomas and Luke as well as making our lives so much easier.

“It can only help we’re in this together and we’ll do everything to raise the money.”

The Hudson and Carter families have just nine months to raise the £50,000 which could see their lives change forever.

Photo Neil Cross Thomas Hudson, five, and Luke Carter, eight

Cerebral Palsy is a neurological condition which affects movement and co-ordination but Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy surgery would improve Thomas and Luke’s lives.

Not to mention their families, who must care for the two boys 24 hours a day because of the muscle stiffness the two boys suffer from. The NHS will carry out the operation, but not pay for it, so £50,000 must now be raised to pay for not only the two lots of surgery but the months of physio which follow.

“It’s amazing how we ended up doing it all together,” said Luke’s mum Marie.

“You have to be approved for the surgery because some people don’t meet the hospital’s criteria and when we went to Liverpool for the appointments we were always bumping into each other.”

There is no known cure for cerebral palsy but the procedure treats the muscle spasticity caused by abnormal communication among the brain, spinal cord, nerves and muscles.

“At the moment, the boys can’t do much for themselves,” Jo said. It might not seem like much to other people but if after the operation Thomas could get to the toilet from his wheelchair then that would make a huge difference.”

“Luke absolutely loves football and although his friends are very good with him, I know he wishes he could join in,” Marie said.

“If this surgery allowed him just to be able to join in, even in a little way, I know how happy that would make him.”

The first fund-raising event is a Family Race Night at Wyrebank on Friday, November 18 starting at 6.30pm.

For tickets or more information call 07739307791. To donate to Thomas and Luke’s appeal go to www.gofundme.com/thomasandluke