The very best of park life

It’s been described as one of Garstang’s best kept secrets but Kepple Lane Park was the place to be on Sunday.
The community park was a hub of activity from fairgrounds to live battle as Garstang families and visitors turned out in force for the third annual fun day.
The trustees had promised an event bigger and better than last year and the crowds were not disappointed , with the added sunshine capping off a ‘great event.’
Trustee Gordon Harter said the visitor numbers were up on previous events.
He added: “It was a really successful event - it was a great day.”
Garstang mayor Alan Cornthwaite was delighted with the community event, adding: “Many thanks to the members of Kepple Lane Park Trust and everyone who took part in making the open day a fantastic event.
“It gets better and bigger every year.”
Pictures by Lynn Harter