Teacher admits child sex offences

A DISGRACED music teacher accused of offences involving a child has formally admitted his guilt.

Lloyd Garratt, 32, of Liverpool Walk, Chorley, worked as a music teacher at Garstang Community Academy, but was suspended following his arrest in August 2015 and was charged in September.

Wearing a suit and purple tie, he clasped his hands in the dock as he pleaded guilty to three counts of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity. He denied a count of making an indecent photograph of a child, which the Crown accepted.

He was watched by five people in the public gallery.

Garratt has been on police bail since his arrest in August last year.

Defending, Joanne Rodikis said he had given a written basis of plea, and that reports would be prepared before his sentencing.

Judge Heather Lloyd said: “Now you have entered acceptable pleas I’m adjourning your case for sentence.

“in the meantime you may continue to have unconditional bail but you must understand the fact I’m adjourning for reports should not be taken by you as any indication to the outcome.

“All sentencing options including custody will be open to the sentencing judge.

“You are now subject to the notification register.”

Garratt will be sentenced on November 4 and was granted conditional bail not to have contact any child under 16, except his own children, and with restrictions on using internet enabled devices.