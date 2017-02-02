Opportunist thief takes advantage of unlocked doors to steal haul of goods

An opportunistic thief has come away with a haul of goods after targeting unlocked homes, garages and cars in an area of a Lancashire town.

Power tools, archery equipment and sat navs were just some of the items taken in the Barnacre-with-Bonds parish near Garstang, says the local policing team.

Police believe the thefts happened in just over an hour between 5am and 6am on Thursday, January 29, and have now issued CCTV footage in an attempt to catch the culprit.

PC Matt Butcher of Garstang and Over Wyre Police, said: “The thief seems to have been in at least four properties, garages as well as numerous cars.

“From CCTV given to us from one of the victim’s addresses we can see the culprit is male and has taken an array of items.

“These homes and cars were all unlocked and it looks as if he has tried doors, taken what he can and then drove off.

“Do you recognise him? If you can help please get in touch on the usual numbers 101 or 01995 607869 quoting log reference LC-20170129-0731.”