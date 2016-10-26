Man who died in M6 horror smash is named

A man who died following a serious collision on the M6 has been named.

David Barber, 47, from Garstang, died after his white Citroen Relay van collided with the central reservation near junction 31 at Samlesbury before swerving back across three lanes to come to rest on the hard shoulder.

The van did not make contact with any other vehicles during the incident at 1.25pm on Monday.

Several members of the public stopped to assist the Mr Barber, who was found unconscious at the wheel.

Emergency services were called, but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Officers are appealing for anybody who saw the collision, or who saw the van in the moments before the collision, to get in touch.

Sergeant Adam Dawson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision in which man has sadly lost his life.

“First and foremost our thoughts are with his friends and family, to whom we send our deepest condolences.

“Now we are determined to piece together exactly what occurred and we would urge anybody who witnessed the collision, or who saw the van shortly before it crashed, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 596 of October 24.