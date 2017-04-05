Lancashire branches part of 100 Lloyds banks set to close

Two Lancashire banks are set to close after Lloyds Bank confirmed plans to shut 100 UK branches.

The Garstang and Longridge branches will both be hit by the plans to “go digital” which is putting 200 jobs at risk nationwide.

Lloyds branch in Garstang.

The High Street and Berry Lane bank closures come after a programme of 400 branch closures already announced in principle.

Some 54 Lloyds branches will be affected, alongside 24 Bank of Scotland and 22 Halifax branches.

Lloyds said the closures were the result of fewer branch transactions.

“Our branches will continue to play a vital role in our multi-channel approach to meeting the full range of customer needs, and we expect to continue to have the biggest branch network in the UK,” a Lloyds spokesperson said.

It comes on the back of RBS and NatWest announcing the closure of 158 branches across the UK last month, and in January HSBC announced a further 62 closures.

The trade union Unite, which represents many bank workers, called for an end to the process.

“The continuous stream of branch closures announced by the UK’s retail bank branches appears to show no signs of ending, “ said Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer.

“The loss of a further 100 local banks will be painful for high streets across the country to absorb.”

And only last week, Lloyds announced plans to shrink hundreds of its branches in size.

The decision means new “micro branches” will be staffed by just two people, who will help customers to use machines.

Lloyds says the branches will shut between July and October this year.

The bank will be left with 1,950 branches by the end of the year - still the largest network of any UK high street bank.