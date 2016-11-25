Heavy rain sparks creation of flood action group

A new flooding action group has been set up after a weekend of heavy rain sparked fears of a repeat of last year’s devastation.

Garstang was one of the many places severely hit by the floods last December and town councillor Joe Gilmour says the group has been set up with two main objectives.

He said: “We’ve had a really positive response from people around Wyre, not just in Garstang. Firstly we want to work with the authorities to make sure all that can be done is being done to prevent flooding.

“Before the last few years there hadn’t been severe floods for a long time so obviously something is changing, because it’s happened a few times in a year.

“The second thing we want to do is to make sure people know where to go and what to do if they are flooded. Some people didn’t receive the support they should have last year and sometimes it’s just about having practical people on hand, even if it’s just to move furniture.”

The Garstang group will work with neighbouring flood action groups across the borough as well as Wyre Council.

Mr Gilmour said: “Some people are still out of their homes and we want to be there for them and offer our support in the future.”