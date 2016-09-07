Girlguides show their pride in Manchester

Girlguiding members from Garstang supported Girlguiding North West England at Manchester’s Pride festival, a celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

Teenagers Hannah Lawrenson and Faye Mower joined over 80 volunteers to show off their ‘guiding pride’ in the vibrant parade, which was watched by thousands of people.

To fit in with this year’s festival theme, ‘fairytales’, the volunteers worked hard to create a magical parade entry and expo stand full of enchanting items.

Faye, 14, from Garstang, who helped at the event, said: “Girlguiding is an organisation where anyone is welcome, and by attending pride we showed our support and encouragement for the LGBT community. I really enjoyed meeting new people, and making some fantastic memories.”

Julie Bell, region chief commissioner, said: “We had such an amazing success at Pride, it was great to showcase some of the amazing things we get up to with girlguiding. The volunteers came from all over the North West, so it was a fantastic time to make new friends and renew old ones.”

For more information about how to get involved with girlguiding, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.