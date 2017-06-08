GENERAL ELECTION: Green Party expect to lose votes

The Green Party's Ruth Norbury says she expects to lose votes in the general election.

In 2015, the Green Party came in fourth with Anne Power achieving 1,699 votes.

But this year's candidate for the Preston North and Wyre seat Ruth Norbury says she expects to lose votes to Labour.

The party's main policies included anti-fracking, development and flooding and Ruth admits she just wants the right thing to be done.

"We're not precious about putting our policies in practice our selves just as long as they happen," she said.

"I would love to maintan what we achieved last time but I don't think that's going to happen.

"I expect to lose votes to Labour and I'm glad they've adopted some of our policies and we hope they can win if we can't."