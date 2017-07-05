Garstang Girlguide Katie has been recognised as an ‘inspirational role model’

A Girlguiding volunteer has been recognised as an “inspirational role model” by her fellow members.

Volunteer Katie Morton received the surprise when a group of girls and young women recognised her for her volunteering efforts.

The award was part of a campaign led by the regional charity to recognise its volunteers for their efforts.

The 25-year-old from Garstang said: “I feel very honoured and surprised to have been nominated as a Guiding Idol.

“I’ve been involved in guiding for a number of years now, and I really enjoy all of the opportunities and adventures it provides.”

Girlguiding North West England members were asked to nominate a Guiding Idol before a youth panel of girls and young women selected 75 volunteers to be invited to attend a special celebration on Sunday, June 25 at the regional headquarters in Preston.

The event included thought-provoking activities, a chocolate masterclass and afternoon tea for the 75.

Amid the celebrations, the volunteers received a Region Thanks badge from the Region Chief Commissioner, Julie Bell, and had yet another surprise when a plaque was unveiled in the headquarters’ garden – a tribute that named all 75 Guiding Idols for their achievement.

Julie, also from Garstang, said: “We wanted to thank our volunteers for all the hard work and effort they put into Girlguiding in a really memorable way.”