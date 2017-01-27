Garstang bridal boutique shortlisted as one of the 12 best in the UK

A small bridal boutique has been shortlisted as one of the best Bridal Boutiques in the UK.

The Dressing Room in Garstang is among 12 hand-picked stores in the UK Wedding Awards and is now vying for top spot.

Photo Neil Cross Cathy Procter at the Dressing Room in Garstang has been shortlisted in the top 12 bridal boutiques in the UK

Competing against some much larger boutiques ranging from London, Winchester, Manchester and Liverpool, owner Cathy Procter hoping customer service can be her secret weapon.

She said: “For a little shop in Garstang bridal shop to be in the top 12 in the country is pretty amazing.

“It all comes down to the public vote and we would love to bring the award to the north. We are definitely the underdogs but although some shops are much bigger than ours, I think ti comes down to customer service.

“I had some dreadful experiences looking for my wedding dress so I always like to make sure we do everything we can to make the customer enjoy their day.

“We make tea, hold babies and try to cater to their every wish because shopping for your dress is as much a part of the wedding as anything else.”

The 48-year-old New Zealander opened her Market Place store in 2013 after a brief time as a chartered surveyor in London. She moved to Garstang after getting married in 2003.

“Garstang is a great place to get all your wedding essentials,” the mother of triplets said. “You can get everything from your dress with us to your cake in Iced as well as plenty of other stores to get everything else.”

The Dressing Room is also shortlisted in the top 10 for the North West Wedding Awards and cake makers Iced is the top 10 Best Wedding Cakes makers in the same awards.

And to vote for The Dressing Room in the UK Wedding Awards