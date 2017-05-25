Festival time in Garstang

The flags are out in Garstang which means only one thing it’s Festival season.

Organisers and participants of the Garstang and District Children’s Festival are busy putting final preparations to this coming Monday’s community event which promises to be another colourful affair.

The family festival will welcome visitors from across the county to enjoy the spectacle of the annual parade and a fun filled programme of activities.

All the fun kicks off in the town centre from 11am with the crowning of this year’s festival queen 16-year-old Lottie Hulme from Barnacre.

The sporty Ripley St Thomas pupil said: “I have participated in the festival from a young age and am most looking forward to being the Queen and continuing the tradition.”

The procession, led by the Morris Dancers will leave the centre at 11.05am for a double route around the town before events move to the Moss Lane playing fields for an afternoon of sports, games and the fancy dress competition.

Throughout the day the towns’ local shops, restaurants and cafes will be full of festival spirit with plenty of fayre and goods available through the day.

The Garstang community and the surrounding district have been celebrating the special event for more than 100 years and the traditional festival is one of the biggest events on the town’s social calendar.

Organisers says visitors to this year’s festival will not be left disappointed.

Chairperson Julie Bell said: