Family are half way to life-changing surgery for five-year-old Thomas

A family fighting to raise £16,000 for a life-changing operation says it has reached the half way mark.

Thomas Hudson, five, has cerebral palsy after being born prematurely but has been offered a once-in-a lifetime chance to improve his condition.

Thomas’ family, from Cabus, north of Garstang, need £16,000 to book the SDR surgery and although £8,000 has been raised they admit they have some way to go.

“We are trying to raise £25,000 for Thomas because of the months of physio that follow the op, said Thomas’ mum Joanne. “We have £8,000 now, about half of what we need to book the surgery. The £16,000 for the surgery is our first target and means we can book it, so we’ve someway to go but with support I know we can get there!”

Cerebral Palsy is a neurological condition which affects movement and co-ordination but Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery would improve Thomas’ life dramatically. Not to mention his family, who must care for the him 24 hours a day because of the muscle stiffness he suffers from.

Although, there is no known cure for cerebral palsy, the procedure treats the muscle spasticity caused by abnormal communication among the brain, spinal cord, nerves and muscles.

And Joanne has some fundraising plans lined up, with collections tins in most businesses around Garstang as well as a raffle in Singleton’s of Garstang.

The family is also selling their ‘Tommy at the Farm’ books at www.tommyatthefarm.co.uk.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/treatmentforthomas