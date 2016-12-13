Conservatives look to batter opposition at election

Bilsborrow fish and chip shop proprietor Shaun Turner has been selected by Garstang Conservatives as their candidate for the May 2017 county elections.

The announcement has been made in the latest issue of “In Touch” the Conservative party’s occasional newsletter which is being circulated by party activists in Garstang and district.

Mr Turner already serves as a parish councillor on Myerscough and Bilsborrow parish council, and as a Wyre councillor for Brock/Catterall ward.

The Garstang seat on Lancashire County Council was a safe Conservative stronghold until four years ago when the then sitting Tory candidate Coun Valerie Wilson lost to independent candidate Coun Sandra Perkins.

In 2013 one of the main points of controversy was the future of Garstang’s “tip” - the household waste base at Claughton - which the then ruling Conservative group at County Hall had voted to close.

The Conservatives are hoping to re-take the Garstang seat at the May 2017 poll, which will see all seats in the county up for grabs.

Mr Turner, 45, is married with two children, and has run his business in Bilsborrow for 18 years.

Over the past few years Mr Turner has become an active contributor to the Your Garstang Facebook page, often providing answers to other contributors’ questions and responding to criticisms of Wyre Council. He has been a strong critic of the Labour-run administration at County Hall.

Although Mr Turner is the first candidate to be officially announced, sitting county councillor Sandra Perkins has indicated she will stand again.