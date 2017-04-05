FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: One star rated businesses in Wyre

All the businesses rated one star in the food hygiene ratings by Wyre Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of Monday, April 3.

Beechwood News & Convenience, Retailers - Other, 26 Beechwood Drive, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 5Ej, 1

Chatsworth Convenience, Retailers - Other, 110 Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 8Ej, 1

Cumin (Poulton) Ltd, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 12 Wyre View, Knott End-On-Sea, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 0Ae, 1

Deol Discount Stores, Retailers - Other, 294 - 296 Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7La, 1

Halo Tea Room, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 15 Ball Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Ba, 1

Highbury Chippy, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 86 Highbury Avenue, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Ds, 1

Home Bakery, Retailers - Other, 120 Blakiston Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Lg, 1

J K News, Retailers - Other, 133 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 3La, 1

Kiosk 4, Retailers - Other, Laidleys Walk, Fleetwood, Lancashire, , 1

La Dolce Vita, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 30 Nutter Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Bq, 1

La Luna, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 125 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Lh, 1

Lawns Bakery, Manufacturers/Packers, 91 Manor Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Hy, 1

Mister Lees, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 2 Broadway, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Dh, 1

Mr Benny’s, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 8A Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Aa, 1

New Yorker Sundaes, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 2 North Promenade, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Db, 1

Spencer’s Good Food, Mobile Caterer, 1

Sunny Deol Ltd, Retailers - Other, 112 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Lb, 1

Thornton Cleveleys Sports Club, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Thornton International Association, Bourne Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Qa, 1

Woodlands Service Station, Retailers - Other, 132 - 138 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Bl, 1

Yum Sing, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 101 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 3Ld, 1