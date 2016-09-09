Flood defences in county to quadruple

Flooding across Lancashire in 2015/16 contributed to £1.5bn worth of damages, according to a government review.

And the National Flood Resilience Review, released yesterday, has now committed a total of £12.5m to new temporary flood defences.

The cash injection means the Environment Agency will have four times as many temporary flood barriers than in 2015.

Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom said the government was also investing £2.5bn by 2021 to protect families, homes and businesses from flooding.

The review was commissioned after 16,000 houses across northern England, including Garstang, St Michaels and Croston, were flooded during the wettest December in a century last year.

And critics at the time said defences were not up to the job and Friends of the Earth campaigner Guy Shrubsole says the money was “a drop in the ocean”.

But an Environment Agency (Lancashire) spokesman said the review was more about being better prepared for extreme flooding events.

They said: “The primary purpose of this review was reviewing our overall approach to protecting the country from floods – not to allocate funding. The review announces a further £13.25 million to help the Environment Agency and the Fire and Rescue Service be better prepared for extreme flooding events.

The review has identified a number of actions that need to happen ahead of this winter, but also in the medium to long term.

The Ministerial National Flood Resilience Review Group will monitor this progress and provide an update in due course.”