Death-defying display team wheel into town for Scorton Steam Fair

A death-defying acrobatic display is to take centre stage at this year’s Scorton Steam Fair, which takes place as always over the Fathers’ Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18.

Led by South African born Wayne Vander, the Vander Wheel of Death Team is set to stun visitors with its feats of daring as it rides one of only two quad wheels of death in the world.

The team, which travels the globe will showcase their stunts in the main arena on both days.

Now in its 13th year, Scorton Steam Fair, attracts thousands of visitors to Wyre. Organised by father and son duo Paul and Craig Whittingham, it launched in 2005 when site proprietor, steam rally enthusiast and dad Paul decided he wanted to have his own steam rally at the family home, Woodacre Lodge Farm, off Gubberford Lane – now known as Scorton Showground.

As part of the action packed programme at this year’s event there will be a vintage artillery field gun display by the Garrison Artillery Volunteers on the arena menu and to keep with the military theme, there is music from song and dance troupe Rosettas Variety Entertainment, returning to Scorton Steam by popular demand.

Its repertoire is a homage to Vera Lynn and other war-time entertainers.

And as always, the real stars of Scorton Steam are the 600 plus exhibits of vehicles of all ages, shapes and sizes, which make Scorton Steam one of the North West’s biggest steam fairs.

Organisers have this year have chosen to support Bowland and Pennine Mountain Rescue Team as their charity of the year with. Fundraisers will be around over the weekend.

Many regulars now make Scorton Steam a weekend affair and book a camping pitch (tent or caravan) to stay over from the Friday evening through to Sunday night.

At night, Scorton Steam’s atmosphere completely changes from a carnival to a festival vibe with lit up vehicle displays, licensed bar, food and live entertainment.

This year’s headlining act is the rousing rock/folk band Dead Man’s Hand, which has a widespread following.

With free parking, day entry to Scorton Steam is £10 for adults and £7 for concessions (children aged 10 to 16 years and senior citizens).

Children under 10 years are admitted free. Camping costs £70 per tent/caravan from Friday to Sunday, inclusive of free entry to the show for two adults. For more details plus an early bird saving of £1 per day ticket, visit the Scorton Steam website at www.scortonsteam.co.uk