Community stars step out for youth awards

Unsung heroes of the Garstang community have been rewarded for their efforts with a special ceremony in the town’s new community hall.

The Garstang citizen of the year awards were held alongside the youth council mayor making with Myles Sutcliffe handing over the chains to the new youth mayor Lucas Brown.

Josh Carter, 11, presented with the Carr trophy for Garstang Youth Citizen of the year by Damian Carr Pictures: Lynn Harter

Garstang town councillors, dignitaries, special guests, family and friends came together for the annual presentation, this year held for the first time in St Thomas Parish Community Hall.

The Young Junior Citizen of the Year was presented to 11-year-old Josh Carter, who was recognised for his fundraising in aid of his brother Luke and Rainbow House.

Youth councillor Nathan Halford, 14, a pupil at Ripley St Thomas CE School in Lancaster received the Garstang Young Citizen of the Year Atkins trophy

Coun Lynn Harter, founder of Garstang Youth Council and the citizen awards said she was touched to see the well-deserving winners pick up their prizes.

Garstang youth mayor Lucas Brown with fellow youth councillors Picture: Lynn Harter

She said: “I have known Nathan for many years now, and he is a truly valued member of our youth council. This is a very well deserved award for this very dignified young man.”

The youth council also voted to give their yearly prize to ‘Team Shazzan’ Sharon Hartley and Ann Boardman for their charity endeavours.

Coun Harter added: “What a great team of fundraisers, and they were taken totally by surprise at being given this award by our youth councillors, who managed to get two of them to attend the evening on false pretences.”

Youth mayor 13-year-old Lucas Brown has been involved with the youth council for the past few years. He will this year be fundraising for young cancer patients through Cancer Research UK

Sharon Hartley and Ann Boardman (Team Shazann) with Garstang youth mayor and Lucas Brown and youth councillor Oliver Atkinson Picture: Lynn Harter

Speaking on Myles’ efforts over the past year Coun Harter said: “I would like to say what a great job Myles has done for the community this last year – he has raised nearly £500 for the A.D.A.M appeal, and a new defibrillator will be positioned on the car park end of High Street as a direct result of youth council efforts during Myles’ year.”

Garstang youth council meets every other month at Garstang Police Station and would welcome any young people between the ages of 11 and 18 and who live in Garstang to come along and see what it is all about.

There is no obligation to join, and young people can just remain on the youth panel if they wish.

For further information, please contact Mrs E. Parry 07592792801 or email garstangtc@btinternet.com