We’re set to make some changes to your Post

You may have noticed over the past few weeks that we have been making some changes to your newspaper.

After listening to you, our loyal readers, we have introduced changes to our letters and sports pages, put new matrix-style news on pages two and three and a new entertainments section on Thursdays, called The Guide.

And from next Saturday we will be doing even more to bring your paper right up to date.

We will be rebranding the title as the Lancashire Post and for the first time - because we are so proud of our county - we will be including the red rose of Lancashire in our masthead.

The new Weekend Lancashire Post will aim to give you plenty of ideas for your leisure time - as well as the usual news package you enjoy every week.

We will also be launching another Retro nostalgia section to compliment the existing Wednesday Retro supplement. Weekend Retro will be all about nostalgia in living memory, charting the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s .

We will be introducing new sports pages and more local features and columnists.

We hope you will enjoy the new look and give us some feedback on the changes.

Contact me, Editor Gillian Parkinson, on 01772 838134 or email me at gillian.parkinson@jpress.co.uk - to let me know what you think.