Warrant issued after failure to appear in court

A bench warrant has been issued after a man failed to appear at Burnley Crown Court

31-year-old Shfaqat Hussain's trial started yesterday (October 23) but he failed to appear on both October 23 and 24.

The judge has subsequently issued a warrant for Mr Hussain, who has links to the Nelson area of Lancashire.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department on 02071649205 or the police on 101.