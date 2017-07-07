Star studded memorial concert for Lancashire terror victims raises thousands and counting

A host of stars turned out for a memorial concert for two Lancashire victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Chesney Hawkes and Leyland-born The Voice winner Kevin Simm turned out for the One Voice One Love memorial concert held at Tarleton Academy on Thursday night.

Chesney Hawkes with MP Seema Kennedy (Pic Semma Kennedy)

All the artists gave their services for free and funds were raised to create memorials for Georgina Callendar and Saffie Rose Roussos, who both had links to the village.

Georgina, 18, and eight-year-old Saffie were both killed in the bomb which was set off after the Arianna Grande concert in Manchester in May.

More than £7,000 has already been raised.

Speaking after the event, One and Only singer Chesney said: “It was a fabulous event. Very emotional. Honoured to have been involved and to raise money for Saffie and Georgina’s families.”

Boogie Storm (Pic Semma Kennedy)

Organisers said: “With family members and friends of the two young victims in attendance and joined by Seema Kennedy MP and the Mayor and Mayoress of West Lancashire it was a night of happiness, reflection and a coming together of a community.

“In a beautiful start to the evening Tarleton Community Primary School Choir, where Saffie attended, performed. Throughout the event video messages were played on a massive screen next to the stage, including Amanda Holden, Jessica Ennis Hill, Union J and Beth Tweddle.”

One highlight of the evening was all the artists coming back out to perform the song ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

The money raised is being split between the families of Georgina and Saffie and Tarleton Community Primary School and Runshaw college to provide a lasting memorial.

Kevin Simm (Pic Semma Kennedy)

Auction items donated for the concert are still open to bids on the One Voice One Love Facebook Page, until 3pm on Monday – go to photo albums, selection auctions and add your bid. A team signed Man Utd shirt, team signed England shirt, behind the scenes Coronation Street tour (new set), signed original water colour from Nick Park, plus lots more.