Village history reflected in £100,000 centre makeover

Details of a £100,000 facelift for Walmer Bridge have been announced.

The scheme will update the centre of the village to provide a contemporary feel as well incorporate features reflecting the heritage of the area.

As well as new seating and an information board, parking will be upgraded and new trees planted.

Walmer Bridge is known for its links to fabric manufacture, and Walmer Bridge Mill, which stood on the site now occupied by Old Mill Court sheltered housing development, originally produced the silk used in the manufacture of luxury materials such as velvet and damask.

These historical links will be reflected in the design of an information board, which will be based on the shape of a loom.

They will also be reflected in the planting scheme, which will include mulberry trees - the silk worm’s favourite food source.

Councillor Phil Smith, cabinet member for regeneration and leisure, said: “This is a significant investment in the future of Walmer Bridge and will transform the centre of the village.

“Parking will be upgraded and the new features will create a strong link with the heritage of the area.

“As well as benefiting the residents, this scheme will ensure that Walmer Bridge remains an attractive place to live for people moving into the area.

“We’ve had a lot of support from local businesses and landowners who have given us positive feedback about the plans and we’re looking forward to seeing these in place.”

Work in Walmer Bridge will get underway in the New Year and as part of it the existing parking lay-by in the centre of the village will be formally marked out into bays.

Two birch trees, will be moved and these will be planted in the ground at Walmer Green.

Nearby Hutton will also benefit from the scheme, with a further £30,000 earmarked for an extension to its existing 31-bay car park.

An additional 19 spaces will be created, including two bays for disabled well as being the centre of many community events and sports activities.

Work on this is expected to begin before the end of the year.