Two hurt in road accident

Firefighters helped to treat two people injured in a collision in Penwortham.
The two car collision happened on Leyland Road at 10.25pm on Friday.
Firefighters gave first aid to two casualties until paramedics arrived.
Firefighters helped to treat two people injured in a collision in Penwortham.
The two car collision happened on Leyland Road at 10.25pm on Friday.
Firefighters gave first aid to two casualties until paramedics arrived.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.