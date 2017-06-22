Relief after homes plan thrown out

Villagers are celebrating a ‘David and Goliath’ victory after plans to build 78 homes on grazing land were thrown out.

Residents of Coupe Green and Hoghton turned out in force for a fiery debate at South Ribble Council’s planning committee meeting on Tuesday, over Galliford Try Partnerships’ proposal on land north of Methuen Drive and at Olive Farm, Hoghton.

Their main concerns focused on a lack of need for the homes, dense development; non-compliant parking standards and only one restricted access down a small residential road.

They also complained there had been a lack of consultation and non-compliance with Local Plan standards.

Although planning officer had recommended the scheme for approval, a refusal decision was reached on a majority verdict after councillors queried the impact on residential amenity.

Local resident Paul Wignall said: “It’s great news, I’m pleased the committee listened to the concerns of residents. It was David versus Goliath, and David won.”

Audrey Dawson of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, who objected to ther plans, said: “I was very happy to support the residents of Coupe Green in their justified fight to oppose bad development proposals that went against the planning principles contained in the Local Plan.

“I deplored the total lack of democratic consultation with the residents by the developer.”

Following the meeting a spokesperson for Galliford Try Partnerships said: “We are very disappointed with the decision, especially having worked closely with the local planning authority to work up a compliant scheme.

“We will now be considering our position”.