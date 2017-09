Have your say

A 55-year-old woman was rescued from her red January Sovereign V8 after crashing into a ditch in Penwortham this morning.

She was freed by firefighters after the car overturned in Penwortham Way, close to the junction with Chain House Lane, at around 10.25am, police said.

She was treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for a short time while the car was recovered.