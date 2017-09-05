Travellers leave behind a trail of chaos on recreation ground

A large group of travellers that had moved onto a popular Penwortham park have vacated the location, leaving it in an unsavory way

Around 20 caravans have left Penwortham Holme Recreation Centre on Liverpool Road, leaving behind an array of waste including bags of general rubbish and abandoned children's toys.

The turf has also been torn up in several places as a result of caravan and car wheels driving on it.

Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Street Scene at South Ribble Council, Graham Walton, said: "They have trashed the pitch. It's just disgusting really.

"I've been a councillor for 12 years and we are having the same problem over and over again."

Coun Walton added: "We are lacking in law to stop this from happening."

An abandoned bike and rubbish at Penwortham Holme

Penwortham Holme Recreation Centre has operated as the playing fields for Lancashire Education Authority since 1928, making it the longest established sporting venue in Lancashire.

The park is home to Penwortham St Theresa's Junior Football Club, who had to suspend games over the weekend due to the presence of travellers on the grounds.

Manager of the Penwortham St Teresa’s under 18s team, Dave Tynan, confirmed that fixtures at the park will once again be called off for the following weekend.

Dave said: Logistically it's been really hard work. We're having to rearrange games and it's becoming a big waste of everyone's time."

Tyre tracks on the recreation centre

“Saturday is what’s called ‘central venue’, all the teams play down there, every single junior team in this area.

“This effects the under sevens and under eights. There are over 200 kids every Saturday morning."