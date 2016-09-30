Town’s youth problems are investigated

Street pastors have been considered to address anti-social behaviour in an area of Penwortham.

The suggestion by Councillor Sue Prynn - along with a call for better CCTV - was made in response to concerns about youth disorder in Kingsfold.

Community Beat Manager PC Kris Lowe told Penwortham Town Council of problems during the evening, centred in the Hawksbury Drive area.

It came after reports on social media of staff from local shops and officers feeling “terrorised” by local youths, who they claim have threatened them and thrown things at windows from a car park.

But after further investigations, it has been decided street pastors are not needed as the cause of problems has stopped.

Inspector Alison Barff-Lewis said: “I have spoken with PC Kris Lowe and we have not needed to call on the services of the street pastors as the incidents have stopped now. Apparently it was around a female who was in a relationship with a male from the Broadgate area which had attracted some tensions amongst local males.”

Coun Sue Prynn added: “There isn’t a serious problem in the area. I just think very highly of the street pastors and also I am passionate about engaging the local young people. This is crucially important especially now there are limited youth services and Connexions has gone.”