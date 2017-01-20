Town bypass plans edge nearer reality

The £17.5m Penwortham Bypass has moved a step closer after a planning application was submitted by Lancashire County Council.

The proposed dual carriageway aims to cut congestion through the town by up to 70 per cent during peak times, and will run along adjacent to Lindle Lane from the A59 Liverpool Road to the A582, forming a junction with Broad Oak roundabout, near Booths supermarket.

County Coun John Fillis, cabinet member for highways and transport said: “Penwortham’s well-known traffic congestion has been a significant problem at peak times for many years. This bypass will benefit people in Penwortham and the surrounding areas for generations to come.

“We’re also proposing a range of measures that will support the new bypass, such as improving cycle routes with new crossings, noise barriers which will help residents who live near the new road, and replacement playing fields for All Hallows Catholic High School.”

Funding would come from the £434m City Deal.