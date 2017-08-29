Rebecca’s sporty rise continues

Opponents at the 2017 national Schools Games will be getting hit for six if a Preston cricketer has her way

And that’s because 16-year-old Rebecca Duckworth, from Penwortham, has been selected to be part of the Schools Games cricket squad after being noted as one of the UK’s most talented school-age cricketers.

The St Annes Cricket Club and Leyland Ladies batter said: “I have played against some of my cricketing idols that were involved in the Women’s World Cup. I’m really looking forward to putting that experience to good use at the School Games this week!”

It follows Rebecca’s call-up to the Lancashire Cricket Board’s Women’s Senior Team in April 2017, and Rebecca and the LCB Women’s Senior Team winning the NatWest T20 Division 1 Title last month.

Lancashire Girls Under 17s coach, Neil Redford, said: “Rebecca has made some excellent progress this year, particularly after bouncing back from a tough winter with illness to see her make her Lancashire Women’s debut vs. Middlesex earlier this season.

“She has batted in a variety of roles in the top order and has also stepped in to captain the Under 17s side for the majority of the season.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Sport Trust, Ali Oliver, said: “The School Games National Finals provide a great opportunity for talented young athletes like Rebecca.”

The multi-sport event takes place at Loughborough University from Thursday August 31 to Sunday September 3.

56 of the 382 athletes representing Team GB at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio previously competed at the School Games, including Paralympic champions Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, and World Championships gold medallist Adam Gemili.