Police hunt for South Ribble flasher

Police are searching for a man who was seen by residents exposing himself in the Penwortham area.

The man was seen on Manor Lane on Monday afternoon (October 9) at around 3pm and is described as white, 5'8", and aged roughly between 22 and 25.

South Ribble Police are asking those in the area to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity they come across.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 0761 of October 9 2017.