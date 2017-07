A man had to be cut from his car after driving into a tree.

Lancashire Police and fire service attended the crash at around 6.37am on Liverpool Road in Penwortham.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "When we arrived we were asked to extricate a male from his white van.

"He had driven into a tree and the van was quite badly damaged.

"We handed him over to the ambulance crews which arrived after us although I'm not sure how bad his injuries were."