Hero bin men call 999 for Penwortham pensioner

Hero bin men took care of a pensioner who they discovered sprawled on the ground after a bad fall.

The Penwortham resident, only known by his first name of John, was bleeding from a head injury and in shock.

L-r Martin Lathom and Alexander Splatt

Alex Splatt and Martin Lathom, who work for bin collection service FCC Environment in South Ribble, discovered the OAP when they went around the back of the house on Pope Lane to collect the bins.

Driver of the refuse collection vehicle Nick King, who collects bins from the address once a fortnight, said: “Alex had gone around the back of the house where a gentleman had had a fall in his kitchen.

“He was on the floor and had cut his eye and grazed his knee.

“We don’t know how long he had been there for so it was a particularly good thing that we found him.”

Immediately the bin men phoned the Ambulance and tried to engage John in conversation until paramedics arrived.

Nick, 56, added: “We sat there and reassured him until the paramedics came.

“The neighbour told us that his wife was out of the house with their daughter.

“We just wanted to keep him occupied until the emergency services came along.

“When paramedics arrived they examined him and put him in his chair in the lounge.

“We don’t know if they went to hospital but I imagine they would have since he’d had a blow to his head.”