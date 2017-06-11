Gala day brings Penwortham streets to life

Check out these blooming marvellous smiles from Penwortham gala this weekend.

June gave way to a summer washout but there was still plenty of fun in store for revellers who joined in the annual parade.

Photo Neil Cross Penwortham Gala procession Queen Jessica Ashcroft and Princess Aluna Howden-Green

Hurst Grange park hosted events over two days.

Saturday’s gala procession was lead by the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service Pipe Band, with Coun Jim Patten, mayor of Penwortham officially opening the event.

On Sunday morning Penwortham Churches Together hosted an open air service. That was followed by the town’s annual Teddy Bear Picnic.

Dancers from Double R Arts were among those taking part in the fun, bringing colour to the procession.

Photo Neil Cross Penwortham Gala procession Go Mexico with 9th Pen

And queen Jessica Ashcroft and gala princess Alena Howden-Green didn’t let the rain dampen their spirits as they rode along in pride of place.