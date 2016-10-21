Funeral for “cheeky chappie” Dylan, 15

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral this morning of 15-year-old Dylan Crossey, killed in a suspected hit-and-run.

It was standing room only at St Teresa’s Church in Queensway, Penwortham, which was decorated with silver helium balloons spelling out ‘Dylan’, as well as an arch of blue and white balloons over the altar.

Photo Neil Cross The funeral of Dylan Crossey - 15 year old killed in hit and run, at St Teresa's Church, Penwortham

The football-mad teen had a Preston North End-themed coffin, featuring the club crest, the name Danger Dyl and the motto “What do we want? Goals! How many do we want? Loads!”.

PNE players including John Welsh, and club advisor Peter Ridsdale attended the hour-long service, as well as many of Dylan’s classmates from All Hallow’s High School and team mates from St Teresa’s Football Club.

St Teresa’s manager Andy Pilkington read a eulogy to Dylan, describing him as having “total dedication to succeed” and a “brilliant friend.”

His coffin was taken out of the church to UB40’s Can’t Help Falling In Love, which is sung on matchdays at Deepdale.