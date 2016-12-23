Coroner hears details of horror smash on Penwortham flyover

An inquest has been held into the deaths of a man and woman who died in a horror smash on the Penwortham flyover.

At around 10.15am on Wednesday, December 9, 2015, a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a red Citroen C3 were involved in a collision on Guild Way, Preston.

Nigel Hardman, 48, from Preston died after a crash on the Penwortham bypass

The crash left the drivers of both cars trapped. They were then rescued by the fire service using a hearth kit.

After being freed, the driver of the Vectra, Nigel Hardman, 48, from Penwortham, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a bleed on the brain and a fractured pelvis and put into an induced coma.

The driver of the Citroen, Wendy Wall, 51, also from Penwortham, sustained internal injuries and serious injuries to her foot and was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital.

She was also put into an induced coma.

Mrs Wall, a great-grandmother, died on the evening of December 10, with Mr Hardman dying on the morning of December 11.

Preston coroner Dr James Adeley concluded that they both died in a road traffic collision.

He gave the cause of death for Mrs Wall as multiple injuries.

The cause of death for Mr Hardman was:

Intracranial haemorrage and diffused brain swelling;

Blunt head trauma;

Small vessel disease, ischemic infarction (stroke) and cardiogenic thromboembolism anticoagulation therapy.