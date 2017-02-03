Controversial supermarket vision hit by planning delays

A new supermarket development in Penwortham looks has been beset by another delay.

Here’s all you need to know:

What’s happening? Tesco want to build a 30,065 sq ft supermarket on the former Government buildings site in Cop Lane, Penwortham.

The propal details include 239 free car parking spaces, cycle parking, a cash machine, bakery, café and a petrol station. Around 200 new jobs would be created.

Tesco submitted plans to South Ribble Council in December, but have have now been asked to provide more information on construction methods and sustainability plans for environmental works.

Mark Thomas, Tesco spokesman, said: We’re looking forward to bringing jobs and investment to Penwortham and remain in dialogue with the Council about our planning application. As soon as we have a further update, we will be sure to let the community know and we are grateful for their patience.”

When did it start?

The 4.9 acre site has been vacant since 2009. It was earmarked for development by Sainsbury’s in 2012, but it chose not to build its store and the land was acquired by Tesco in 2013.

When will it be finished?

Initial plans were to open the supermarket by Christmas 2016. But no plans were submitted in 2015, and now with delays in the planning process, local councillors believe opening will not be before Christmas 2018.

Mr Thomas declined to give a timeframe. Instead he said: “Once our application is validated, then we will progress along the planning process. This will inform our timescales for building and opening the store.”

He added that the land was being maintained.

Reaction

Tesco believes a supermarket at the site would improve footfall in the local business area, but objectors say it will take trade away from local shops and will cause traffic problems.

After a public consultation event, of 861 residents who responded, 54 per cent supported plans for a new store.