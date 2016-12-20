Man, 42, rebailed over Dylan crash

A man arrested over the death of 15-year-old Dylan Crossey has been re-bailed until February 27, pending further enquiries.

The 42-year-old from New Longton was first arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving on October 8, the day after Dylan was knocked off his bike in Chain House Lane, Whitestake.

Police said the talented footballer had been cycling towards Penwortham Way when he was involved in a collision with a silver 3 Series BMW vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Passers-by tried to comfort the teenager who suffered serious head and neck injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital before he was transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital. He died the next morning.

Police recovered a silver BMW 3 Series from an address in New Longton on the same day.

Dylan lived with his mum Tracy in Buckshaw Village but also had family in Penwortham.