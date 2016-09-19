Bungalow plan for garage site as owner nears retirement

Plans have been launched to demolish Whitestake Garage in Long Moss Lane, and replace it with four detached bungalows.

A planning statement issued to South Ribble Council by agent Nigel Robinson says: “At present the business continues as a profitable venture however the applicant is considering retirement shortly which would mean either selling the site on, as a going concern and clearly thereby perpetuating the general industrial use upon the site, or seeking permission to redevelop the site.

“At this stage he is keeping his options open until closer to his retirement but requires the assurance of a formal planning permission following a reasonably positive pre-application response from the Council in July this year against which the site might be marketed should he go with that approach.”

The document says the development - within Green Belt - is of limited stature in terms of the height of buildings, which would be true bungalows, and “would demonstrate a more open nature to the character with more spaciousness”.

It adds that the intended nature of the development geared at persons in their ‘golden years’ “who would be able to carry on living in the properties to a much older age given a more specialised internal layout and no stairs to engage.”

A decision will be made by council planning bosses in coming weeks.