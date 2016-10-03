Nia and Bert double up for great Galloway’s ride

A partially sighted fundraiser from Lostock Hall confronted her fears for cycling by taking part in a 30 mile charity tandem challenge, raising more than £300.

Nia Coleman, a vision services coordinator for Galloway’s Society for the Blind was encouraged to step out of her comfort zone for the biking challenge to raise much needed funds for the Preston based charity.

Nia was challenged by a volunteer from Galloway’s Bert Chessell, to ride the 60km route from the new Galloway’s Hub on Victoria Street, Morecambe to the Preston Centre in Penwortham.

Nia said: “I am registered as blind and one of the activities i have always been hesitant to try is cycling as I struggle to see oncoming objects including people and cars. “When Bert challenged me to ride with him on a tandem from Galloway’s’ new hub to our office based in Preston, I thought I would give it a go!”

“I have really enjoyed training with Bert who was very supportive and put me at ease when I first started.

“I have pushed myself out of my comfort zone but we had a fantastic time on our sponsored tandem ride. It gave me a real sense of freedom and achievement when we arrived in Penwortham. Galloway’s is all about empowering visually impaired people to do things and take on challenges that they didn’t think they’d be able to do.”

Between them, Bert and Nia have raised over £300 for the local sight loss charity. Bert, who volunteers by maintaining and installing sight aids for Galloway’s service users added:

“It is very heart-warming to see what a difference Galloway’s makes in people’s lives by supporting them and enabling them to lead a full life.

“Nia has shown great courage throughout our challenge and I have enjoyed chatting with her, as her little legs powered by her big heart have helped us to whizz along the country roads.’

“Not only has our tandem challenge helped to raise vital funds for the charity but it has also been a positive experience for Nia, that she can use to illustrate to others the value of what can be achieved by helping one another.”

To donate to Nia and Bert’s fundraising efforts please visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/EyeCanTandem