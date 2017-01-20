Gear up for family fitness challenge

An obstacle trail run and a cycle challenge for the whole family are set to get pulses racing for a South Ribble hospice.

St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall has teamed up with the popular Wiggle North Series to host two new fundraising events for 2017.

Following the success of the Wiggle Four Counties bike ride last Spring, Wiggle is once again joining forces with St Catherine’s for the all new Counties Challenge cycle event, and an exciting Trailblazer obstacle course featuring a hay bale mountain, balance beams, tyre runs and more.

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income at the hospice, said: “We’re really excited to introduce these brand new fitness challenges to our fundraising calendar; there’s something to suit all ages and abilities.

“The Wiggle bike ride was really popular with keen cyclists last year. This time the 100-mile course is slightly different so that those who took part in 2016 will hopefully feel inspired to try the new route. And we’ve also introduced new 65 and 30-mile circuits, so even more people can gear up for the task!

“The Trailblazer is a completely new venture for St Catherine’s, and we imagine it will be very popular with families, as well as groups of friends and work colleagues.

“There’s a choice of a 7km or 10km trail run, with plenty of obstacles to add to the fun, such as slides and tunnel crawls.

“It’s being held at Wyresdale Park in Lancashire on Easter Sunday, and there’s lots of other family-fun activities and attractions planned at the park that day, so we’re inviting people to come along with picnics, banners (and their cameras) for a great day out in support of a very worthy cause.”

The Trailblazer takes place at Wyresdale Park in Scorton, near Garstang, on Sunday, April 16. The Wiggle Counties Challenge sets off from Withy Grove Park in Bamber Bridge on Sunday, May 14.

To find out more and sign up, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk, or call 01772 629171.