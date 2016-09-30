Community calls for bus rethink as winter nears

More than 200 people have signed a petition calling for the reinstatement of a bus route.

The number 114 service was re-routed away from Lostock Hall in April, after Lancashire County Council removed subsidies as part of a cost-cutting measure.

But now people living in the Todd Lane South area want the decision reviewed, and are collecting signatures to present to LCC and Stagecoach.

Anne Green, who has been organising the protest, said: “There are a lot of elderly people who live on the estate who are struggling now, especially as the nights are drawing in and the weather is worsening.

“They’re frightened and it’s ridiculous to expect people in their 80s to go up a hill, down a hill, and across a main road to get to other stops.

“Sainbury’s is only round the corner but they can’t get there now and people going to the hospice are affected. They are being isolated and I thought tackling that was a big thing for the Government?”

Stagecoach said it operated the service on behalf of LCC.

A spokesman for the authority said the move was part of a decision to reduce support to bus services from around £7m to £2m.

He added: “Priority was given to maintaining communities’ links to public transport wherever possible, with an awareness that there would be an impact where services have reduced or ended.

“The subsidised 114 service still operates between Chorley and Leyland but the section covering Bamber Bridge and Preston was withdrawn as there are alternative services on this part of the route.

“Stops for the commercial Stagecoach services 109/109A which provides journeys to Preston, Chorley and Leyland are available on Brownedge Road/Todd Lane North.”